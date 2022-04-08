The Allstate Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allstate in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allstate’s FY2022 earnings at $9.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALL. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

NYSE:ALL opened at $140.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.37 and its 200 day moving average is $122.89. Allstate has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $141.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth $5,666,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allstate by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,541,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,049,000 after acquiring an additional 94,293 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Allstate by 158.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Allstate by 21.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

