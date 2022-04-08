Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Given a C$11.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLN. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackline Safety has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.88.

Shares of BLN opened at C$8.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Cody Slater purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,449,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,695,908. Insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $25,723 in the last ninety days.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

