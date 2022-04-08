Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €70.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.92) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €153.00 ($168.13) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €114.45 ($125.77).

ETR:DHER opened at €42.62 ($46.84) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion and a PE ratio of -5.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €47.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €36.45 ($40.05) and a fifty-two week high of €141.95 ($155.99).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

