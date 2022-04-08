Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €47.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) received a €47.00 ($51.65) target price from Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($37.36) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($49.45) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €46.45 ($51.05).

ETR DUE opened at €24.74 ($27.19) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 21.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.56. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €26.98 ($29.65) and a 1-year high of €44.08 ($48.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

