Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €201.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($220.88) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAE. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($176.92) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($161.54) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($87.91) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €151.40 ($166.37).

ETR SAE opened at €85.14 ($93.56) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -19.92. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of €65.40 ($71.87) and a 1-year high of €205.40 ($225.71). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €89.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €116.73.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

