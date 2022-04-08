Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. 99,852 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,813,864 shares.The stock last traded at $33.46 and had previously closed at $34.63.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded Lithium Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAC. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -104.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 64.51, a current ratio of 64.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.01.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

