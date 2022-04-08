AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $35.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. AZEK traded as low as $22.89 and last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 14761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on AZEK in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AZEK from $47.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

In other news, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter G. Clifford purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $393,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 10.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 875,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 81,117 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 26.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 273,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 57,481 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of AZEK by 12.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,798,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,684,000 after purchasing an additional 193,417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 20.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,752,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,539,000 after purchasing an additional 475,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,369,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.83.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

AZEK Company Profile (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

