iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Lifted by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rollins Financial bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $972,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,042,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $78.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,277,603 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.57. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

