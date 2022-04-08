Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,613 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,637% compared to the average daily volume of 284 call options.

COOP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.47. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,992. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

