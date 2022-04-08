Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,613 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,637% compared to the average daily volume of 284 call options.
COOP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.
Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.47. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $30.53 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61.
In related news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,992. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.