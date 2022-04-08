Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,196 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.8% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 60,085 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 77,121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $156.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,951,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.44. The company has a market cap of $434.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $157.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

