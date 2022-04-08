Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.46. 892,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,445. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.76. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.57 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

