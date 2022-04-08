Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €695.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) received a €695.00 ($763.74) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €795.00 ($873.63) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €803.00 ($882.42) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($857.14) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($736.26) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($862.64) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €777.58 ($854.49).

KER stock opened at €548.40 ($602.64) on Wednesday. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($254.23) and a one year high of €417.40 ($458.68). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €606.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €649.71.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

