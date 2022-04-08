Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. is a provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions which provide interoperability with other vendors. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., formerly known as New Beginnings Acquisition Corp., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airspan Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.75 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

MIMO opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91. Airspan Networks has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $14.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Airspan Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter worth $801,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airspan Networks by 214.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Airspan Networks in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

