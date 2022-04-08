American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $514.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEL. StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $37.04 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 15,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $612,500.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,124. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

