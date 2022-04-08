$309.75 Million in Sales Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) will post $309.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $304.00 million to $315.50 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $545.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barrington Research lowered OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $454,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,585,000 shares of company stock worth $4,849,400. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,383,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 124,720 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,657,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,817 shares in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -68.99 and a beta of 1.86. OPKO Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

About OPKO Health (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OPKO Health (OPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.