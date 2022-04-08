Brokerages Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $337.02 Million

Equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) will report sales of $337.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $376.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $305.60 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $207.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 62.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 38.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

MGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.72.

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $25.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

