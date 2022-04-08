Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) Insider Purchases £220.32 in Stock

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG – Get Rating) insider Tom Challenor bought 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £220.32 ($288.94).

LON ADIG opened at GBX 100 ($1.31) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £309.10 million and a P/E ratio of 15.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 100.69. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 93.19 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 104.50 ($1.37). The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.38. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

