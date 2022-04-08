Guidewire Software Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GWRE)

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,297 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,563% compared to the typical volume of 78 call options.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $108,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $721,847. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

GWRE opened at $92.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average of $107.31. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.11.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

