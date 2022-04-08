John Rennocks Acquires 2,902 Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Stock

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Rating) insider John Rennocks acquired 2,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £6,500.48 ($8,525.22).

Shares of LON UEM opened at GBX 223 ($2.92) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 213.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 213.65. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 196 ($2.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 241.54 ($3.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £478.88 million and a P/E ratio of 3.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.16%.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

