Insider Buying: Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Insider Purchases £1,793.40 in Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) insider Andrew Formica acquired 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £1,793.40 ($2,352.00).

LON JUP opened at GBX 209.20 ($2.74) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 209.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 235.54. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 7.78. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 165.20 ($2.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 306.80 ($4.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JUP. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 240 ($3.15) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

