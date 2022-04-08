Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI) Insider Jay LeCoque Purchases 100,000 Shares

Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI – Get Rating) insider Jay LeCoque bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £129,000 ($169,180.33).

SBI stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 123.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 136.09. The company has a market capitalization of £94.58 million and a P/E ratio of 5.31. Sourcebio International Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.75).

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Sourcebio International from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

