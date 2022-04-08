PepperLime Health Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:PEPLU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 13th

PepperLime Health Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PEPLU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 13th. PepperLime Health Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEPLU opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEPLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,278,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,568,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,898,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,958,000.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

