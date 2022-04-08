SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.00. The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 109106808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.12.

In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $40,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595,291 shares during the period. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $185,092,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 792.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,917 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,060.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,751,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,020 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

