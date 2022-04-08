SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.00. The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 109106808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.
SOFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.12.
In other news, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $40,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,355.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOFI)
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.
