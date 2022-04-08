Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) & Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Critical Comparison

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) and Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

0.1% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Alimentation Couche-Tard’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize $89.45 billion 0.38 $2.66 billion $2.58 12.74 Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has higher revenue and earnings than Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Alimentation Couche-Tard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 1 7 3 0 2.18 Alimentation Couche-Tard 0 0 1 0 3.00

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize presently has a consensus target price of $28.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.27%. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus target price of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.51%. Given Alimentation Couche-Tard’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alimentation Couche-Tard is more favorable than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and Alimentation Couche-Tard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 2.97% 16.97% 4.99% Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize beats Alimentation Couche-Tard on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners. It is also involved in the sale of lottery tickets, calling and gift cards, postage stamps, and bus tickets; issuance of money orders; and provision of automatic teller machines and car wash services. As of April 25, 2021, it operated and licensed 12,328 convenience stores, which include 9,976 company-operated stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as 1,900 stores, which are operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Jamaica, Honduras, Indonesia, Macau, Mexico, Mongolia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Actidev Inc. and changed its name to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. in December 1994. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.