Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

KDP opened at $37.61 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.86.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

