Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

SGU stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $418.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Star Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $488.27 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Star Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 73,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Star Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 113,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 51.9% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 47,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,263 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Star Group by 54.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.