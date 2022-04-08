Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
SGU stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $418.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Star Group has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.56.
Star Group (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $488.27 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.37%.
Star Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
