International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $22.43 on Friday. International Game Technology has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Game Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

