StockNews.com Downgrades Nokia (NYSE:NOK) to Hold

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOK. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nokia in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67. Nokia has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 99.8% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 486,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 243,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 43.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,469,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,908,000 after buying an additional 1,055,643 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Nokia by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 23.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

