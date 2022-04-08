Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Life Time Group Holdings Inc. reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

LTH opened at $14.18 on Friday. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at $107,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $89,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $82,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $63,469,000.

