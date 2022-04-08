Reviewing Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) & Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nextdoor and Qutoutiao’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextdoor $192.20 million 1.53 -$95.32 million N/A N/A Qutoutiao $765.96 million 0.06 -$169.26 million ($5.61) -0.28

Nextdoor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qutoutiao.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nextdoor and Qutoutiao, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextdoor 0 3 1 0 2.25 Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nextdoor presently has a consensus target price of 9.38, suggesting a potential upside of 68.31%. Given Nextdoor’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Qutoutiao shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nextdoor and Qutoutiao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextdoor N/A -39.49% -12.53% Qutoutiao -21.59% N/A -35.81%

Summary

Nextdoor beats Qutoutiao on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nextdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Qutoutiao Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users; and Quduopai mobile application, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services. It also offers Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising, as well as Midu Lite mobile literature application. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

