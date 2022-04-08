Rollins Financial Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,345,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,104. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $207.00 and a 12-month high of $244.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

