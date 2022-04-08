Insider Buying: Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI) Insider Buys 939 Shares of Stock

Murray International Trust Plc (LON:MYI – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Melhuish acquired 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,270 ($16.66) per share, with a total value of £11,925.30 ($15,639.74).

Shares of MYI stock opened at GBX 1,264 ($16.58) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Murray International Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,038 ($13.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,283.19 ($16.83). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,202.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,155.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This is a positive change from Murray International Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.24%.

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

