Rollins Financial Invests $716,000 in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXJ. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.04. The stock had a trading volume of 486,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,939. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $77.19 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.68.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

