Piper Sandler Comments on Portillos Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Portillos in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.02). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Portillos’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Portillos alerts:

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $138.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.48 million. Portillos’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PTLO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTLO opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.00. Portillos has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Portillos during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter worth $65,612,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter worth $3,534,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter worth $4,730,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter worth $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Portillos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.