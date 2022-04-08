$1.78 Billion in Sales Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the lowest is $1.75 billion. MasTec also posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $9.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.58 billion to $11.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1,824.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 165,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 157,201 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 129,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 28,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $78.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. MasTec has a 52-week low of $71.85 and a 52-week high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.25 and a 200-day moving average of $89.19.

MasTec Company Profile (Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.