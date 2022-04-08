Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.73 Million

Analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) will announce $67.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.21 million to $70.29 million. Repay posted sales of $47.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $301.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $299.90 million to $303.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $354.21 million, with estimates ranging from $350.90 million to $359.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 22.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Repay by 26.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $14.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Repay has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $25.75.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

