Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on SELB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.17. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $5.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Selecta Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SELB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELB. NanoDimension Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $11,892,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $6,491,000. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $2,812,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 686,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.