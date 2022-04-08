Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

OFIX opened at $32.87 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25.

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 47.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

