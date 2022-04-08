51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of 51job stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. 51job has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.
About 51job (Get Rating)
51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.
