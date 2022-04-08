51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. 51job has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $79.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 51job by 39.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of 51job by 0.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of 51job by 67.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of 51job by 424.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of 51job by 10.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 51job (Get Rating)

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

