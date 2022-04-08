Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.
Shares of ESLT stock opened at $219.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.79. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $122.85 and a 52 week high of $238.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.23 and a 200-day moving average of $172.19.
About Elbit Systems (Get Rating)
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elbit Systems (ESLT)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.