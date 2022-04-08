Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $219.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.79. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $122.85 and a 52 week high of $238.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.23 and a 200-day moving average of $172.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Elbit Systems by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems (Get Rating)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.