Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $717.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.79. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.25.

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $55.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $6,364,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,882,000 after acquiring an additional 105,079 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,516,000 after acquiring an additional 69,464 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $2,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.