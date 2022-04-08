Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Shares of ACTG stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.54. The company has a market capitalization of $211.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Acacia Research during the third quarter worth about $1,038,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Acacia Research by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acacia Research by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 67,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

