StockNews.com Upgrades W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) to Strong-Buy

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WTI. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

WTI opened at $4.23 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $604.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.58.

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W&T Offshore news, insider Shahid Ghauri sold 116,411 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $523,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 23,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 30.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 41 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

