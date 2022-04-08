Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) Insider Buys £15,200 in Stock

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Rating) insider Brian J. Cooke acquired 5,000 shares of Castings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.99) per share, with a total value of £15,200 ($19,934.43).

Shares of Castings stock opened at GBX 313 ($4.10) on Friday. Castings P.L.C. has a 12-month low of GBX 282.52 ($3.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 420 ($5.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £136.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 325.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 350.06.

Get Castings alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.95) price target on shares of Castings in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, grey iron, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Castings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.