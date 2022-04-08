Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU) Insider Sells £25,953.40 in Stock

Boku, Inc. (LON:BOKU – Get Rating) insider Keith Butcher sold 23,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44), for a total transaction of £25,953.40 ($34,037.25).

Keith Butcher also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boku alerts:

On Friday, February 25th, Keith Butcher bought 10,000 shares of Boku stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £13,300 ($17,442.62).

BOKU opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.80) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £409.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 164.31. Boku, Inc. has a 1-year low of GBX 109.55 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 212.50 ($2.79).

BOKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on shares of Boku in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.54) target price on shares of Boku in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Boku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. The company's solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. It offers payment solutions that delivers mobile payment acceptance across carrier billing and mobile wallets for consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.