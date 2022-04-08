Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF) Insider Sells £55,225.86 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Rating) insider Thomas Spain sold 95,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total transaction of £55,225.86 ($72,427.36).

On Monday, April 4th, Thomas Spain sold 10,027 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total transaction of £5,815.66 ($7,627.10).

Staffline Group stock opened at GBX 60.20 ($0.79) on Friday. Staffline Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.10 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92.40 ($1.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of £99.79 million and a P/E ratio of 60.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 54.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 60.76.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

