Insider Buying: AO World plc (LON:VIC) Insider Acquires £357,000 in Stock

AO World plc (LON:VIC – Get Rating) insider Mark Radcliffe purchased 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £357,000 ($468,196.72).

Shares of AO World stock opened at GBX 60.30 ($0.79) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £196.01 million and a P/E ratio of 13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.83. AO World plc has a 52 week low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 341.80 ($4.48).

Several analysts have commented on VIC shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AO World from GBX 240 ($3.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of AO World to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

