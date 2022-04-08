Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €85.00 by Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNRGet Rating) has been assigned a €85.00 ($93.41) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.32% from the company’s current price.

BNR has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) target price on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($121.98) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €82.00 ($90.11) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €92.63 ($101.79).

Shares of BNR opened at €70.06 ($76.99) on Friday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($61.81). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €74.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of €77.76.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

