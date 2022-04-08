Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Molina Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.71.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $342.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.35. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $229.69 and a fifty-two week high of $347.62.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.36, for a total value of $62,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,749 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

