Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Globe Life in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globe Life’s FY2022 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

GL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Shares of GL opened at $101.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. Globe Life has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 123.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 6.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 7,444.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $652,111.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $154,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.50%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

